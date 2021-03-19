Prosecutor dismisses some murder and robbery charges in Dwayne French killing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor has dropped murder and robbery charges against two people originally charged in the killing of Dwayne French.

Prosecutor Terry Modesitt dismissed the charges against Shane Johnson and Jeffrey Recupido without prejudice, which means the charges could be refiled at any time if the investigation warrants it.

Modesitt said there's new evidence that requires further investigation. He told News 10 he didn't want to risk a double jeopardy situation if the cases went to trial and the defendants were found not guilty.

"It's far from over. Based upon some of the new evidence we just received within the last two to three weeks, there's going to be quite a bit of follow-up investigation now," said Modesitt.

He added when that investigation is complete, the office will decide if and when more charges are appropriate.



According to police, French was attacked and robbed in August of 2020 in Terre Haute. He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis where later he died on September 2.

Police arrested Johnson, Recupido, and Loghan Morris. Authorities upgraded their charges to murder after French died.



After French's death, News 10 spoke with his mother. "It wasn't supposed to be this way. He's supposed to bury his mother not his mother burying him," said Sandra French.