Proposed state bill would take away casino payment requirements

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Owners of a proposed casino in Vigo County will not have to pay the City of Evansville if a new bill becomes law.

As it stands right now, the owners of a Vigo County Casino are required to pay Evansville a total of nearly $3 million over the first two years of the operation.

A bill by State Representative Alan Morrison, of Brazil, would eliminate those payments.

Supplemental distributions to casinos in East Chicago, French Lick, Hammond, and Michigan City would also be eliminated.