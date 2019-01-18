Proposed legislation would create animal abuse registry in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Some state lawmakers are working to establish an animal abuse registry for Indiana.

There are three bills filed at the statehouse this legislative session on the topic.

Senator J.D. Ford has filed one of those bills.

It would create a database of people convicted of an animal-related offense.

He said it would allow a shelter or store to view the information before a pet is sold or adopted.

"There are stories all the time about animals that are being shot or burned or whatever the case may be and that's very troubling behavior to me as a policymaker...and so creating something like this will then be able to kind of show where all of this is happening," Senator Ford said.

The three bills have a ways to go before they can become law.

Legislative committees are currently looking at them.