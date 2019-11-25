Proposed legislation would change the name of Dana post office to honor Ernie Pyle

DANA, Ind. (WTHI) - Proposed legislation would change the name of a Vermillion County post office to honor a Vermillion County war correspondent.
On Monday, U.S. Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun announced legislation to rename the post office in Dana, Indiana to honor Ernie Pyle.
Pyle, a native of Dana, was a war journalist during World War II.
On April 18, 1945, Pyle was killed while reporting on the U.S. Army's 305th Infantry Regiment.
Pyle was awarded the Medal for Merit and the Purple Heart posthumously.
