Proposed bill would save taxpayer money on Dreiser Hall project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana finished the last fiscal year with $291 million in unexpected revenue.
The state budget includes $18 million to renovate Dreiser Hall on the campus of Indiana State University.
A bill passed by the Ways and Means Committee would pay for that project using the extra cash on hand.
This means the state would not pay interest on a loan that was to pay for the renovation.
The bill will now go to the full house for a vote.
