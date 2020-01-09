Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Proposed bill would save taxpayer money on Dreiser Hall project

The State of Indiana finished the last fiscal year with $291 million in unexpected revenue.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 11:34 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana finished the last fiscal year with $291 million in unexpected revenue.

The state budget includes $18 million to renovate Dreiser Hall on the campus of Indiana State University.

A bill passed by the Ways and Means Committee would pay for that project using the extra cash on hand.

This means the state would not pay interest on a loan that was to pay for the renovation.

The bill will now go to the full house for a vote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Do I have to feed myself or my animal?' Local humane society offers food pantry to pet owners in ne

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Windy and warmer. Chance of scattered afternoon showers. High: 53°

Image

ROSE VS EARLHAM

Image

PIKE CENTRAL VS BLOOMFIELD

Image

EASTERN GREENE VS NORTH CENTRAL

Image

Kids learn to read with the help of therapy dogs

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New blessing box opens in West Terre Haute

Image

4H enrollment time is underway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans