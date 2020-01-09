Proposed bill would save taxpayer money on Dreiser Hall project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana finished the last fiscal year with $291 million in unexpected revenue.

The state budget includes $18 million to renovate Dreiser Hall on the campus of Indiana State University.

A bill passed by the Ways and Means Committee would pay for that project using the extra cash on hand.

This means the state would not pay interest on a loan that was to pay for the renovation.

The bill will now go to the full house for a vote.