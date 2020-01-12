INDIANA, (WTHI) - A proposed bill would require schools post the phrase "In God We Trust" in classrooms.
Senator Dennis Kruse introduced the bill this session.
Each school would have to have the phrase on a poster, or a framed photo.
That's in every classroom and library.
The United States flag and the Indiana flag would also be a part of the poster or photo.
The bill also details the size.
We asked State Representative Bob Heaton about his thoughts on the bill after a public forum in Terre Haute on Saturday.
"I'm open to the discussion. On currency, money we have 'In God We Trust.' If it gets a hearing, if we see it in the house I'll take a look at it," said Heaton.
This bill is among 500 up for debate this session at the Indiana Statehouse.
