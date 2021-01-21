Proposed bill looks to keep future Vigo County casino revenue local

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Representative Alan Morrison says his bill would keep revenue from a new casino local.

It would eliminate "hold harmless language" for gaming.

Right now, there's a requirement that casinos set-up payments to other communities to offset the potential loss of revenue.

As it stands now, the future casino in Vigo County would have to pay money to Evansville.

We talked more with Representative Morrison.

He told us it is important to pass this bill into law for two reasons.

One - every community is hurting for money due to the pandemic. So sending money elsewhere doesn't make sense.

Two - He feels it is just bad policy to move revenue around in the current fashion.

"Instead of having that money stay in the community, which is why we started gaming in Indiana, there are payments being sent to other communities," Morrison said.

The bill is not before the Ways and Means Committee. It hasn't had a hearing yet.