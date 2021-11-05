IRS Tracking Bank Activity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In May the Internal Revenue Service proposed a plan that would force banks to share information on accounts that have an inflow and outflow of more than $600 per year. The proposal would allow banks to see the amount coming in and out, but not where the money is being spent.

The goal of this proposal is to crack down on tax fraud. The proposal stirred up quite a bit of confusion and controversy both online and in the tax community.

"When the proposal first came out, I can tell you that within the professional community, it was almost laughable," Said Tommy Jeffers, the Owner of Taxmasters.

Jeffers says the IRS has enough issues dealing with the data they are getting now.

There has been some talk of changing the limit of inflow and outflow money from $600 a year to $10,000; however, nothing has been changed in the official proposal.