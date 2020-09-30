Proposal would cut ISU spring break for 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A change could be coming to Indiana State University's spring calendar.

The Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday in a special meeting to discuss it.

The proposal is to delay the start of the next semester by one week, and then eliminate spring break. This means classes would start on January 19 of 2021.

The proposal says these changes aim to reduce the spread of the virus.

By delaying the start of classes, officials hope students and staff will self-quarantine before returning to campus.

Getting rid of spring break would eliminate people traveling away from and then back to campus.