Proposal for a new referendum: How it could impact those in the Wabash Valley

Vigo County Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth has made a call to action and he's proposing a referendum be placed on future ballots. The referendum would serve as an effort to bring some relief to the schools financial situation.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)

Just last week, the school board met to discuss several issues, one of those being the deficit spending that's been going on since 2016.

Another meeting took place, Monday evening, with an introduction to the potential referendum.

Superintendent Haworth tells us the meeting was to ensure everyone understands the details of the proposal.

"I think people walking away will feel informed that if they have questions we're here to take those questions and try to answer them if we can't we'll try to get back to them with the information," Haworth said.

Essentially, the referendum would be funded by property taxes and stay in place for 20 years.

It would come from outside of the tax cap which means everyone contributes in order to make it effective.

Terry Keaton was one of many who attended the discussion. 

Keaton served as a school counselor for 43 years before deciding to retire. 

He shared with us concerns for who might be impacted the most by this new proposal.

"People don't realize it but farmers don't have the same benefit with tax caps that people in the city have. So farmers have continued to pay a surplus on their taxed anchorage. I think a referendum that's something I think we'll hear pretty vocally from the farmers and landowners in the county," Keaton said.

Keaton tells us it's important that people attend these meetings so that they can make an educated vote on the future ballots.

"Because what'll happen is if this thing passes they'll be hit with an increase they might not be able to handle and they're gonna say how come nobody told me about this," Keaton said.

Dr. Haworth is hopeful to see the new referendum on the ballots in November. 

