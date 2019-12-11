Clear

‘All of the neighbors around here are really concerned about this,’ Switz City recycling center could become trash transfer station

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Greene County Solid Waste Management District Recycling Center could become the site of a trash transfer center.

Leaders told News 10 the current role of the property isn’t self-sustaining. 

Wallace Brothers would lease the property for $10,000 a year, plus $1 for every ton after the first 10,000. 

Officials with the Solid Waste Management board told News 10 the agreement is for 20-years with a possible 20-year renewal.

Diana Pulliam has lived next to the Greene County Solid Waste Management Recycling Center for 25 years.

"All of the neighbors around here are really concerned about this," Pulliam told News 10. "So, if we have a transfer station for six other counties, I'm just thinking all the trash that we're going to have. I'm just very, very concerned what's coming into our county," Pulliam said.

At a public hearing on November 26, many community members voiced their concerns to the board, including David Reed who also owns property nearby.

"I asked them if they were going to continue to take the twelve dollar fee for the solid waste district after they delegated these duties, or sold off these duties, to Wallace Brothers, and they indicated that, yes, they were going to continue to take that money that they were going to continue to spend it elsewhere,” Reed said.

News 10 talked to Greene County Solid Waste Management President Ed Michael over the phone on Wednesday.

He said he paid a visit to the transfer station owned by Wallace Brothers in Brazil and found it very clean.

Reed said noise and property devalue are just a few of the residents' concerns.

"There was concerns about the hundreds of trucks that would go in and out of here each day. There were concerns about the lack of bonding on the roads, maintenance for the road,” Reed said.

Reed, Pulliam and about 200 other residents submitted a petition to the board.

“I just feel like there's something more that the county can do with this facility," Pulliam said.

If the contract does not go through at the next meeting, leaders with the Solid Waste Board said they will have to make some decisions about the future of the property.

The conversation will continue at a meeting on December 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse in Bloomfield.

