Propane prices are up - here's why

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you still need to buy propane to heat your home this winter, you'll be paying more than normal for this time of year.

Propane prices have jumped nearly 50 cents over a 10-day period earlier this month.

This is due to an increase in demand for propane.

More farmers are using propane to heat their grain bins this harvest season.

It is to dry wet corn.

Greg Jordan is the branch manager for Ceres Solutions in Terre Haute.

He told us they have not had a problem filling their orders, but the demand is causing a financial impact.

"Trucking companies do add demurrage on their bill because they are waiting in line. They're not being able to haul as many loads, so there is a demurrage charge on each one, and unfortunately, everybody suffers with that and we have to pass it on to the consumer," Jordan told us.

He said the price may not go up anymore if the demand levels out.