TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Some local some local students got to get some of their high school experience back tonight.

It was prom night at The Landing in Terre Haute.

Juniors and seniors from Terre Haute South were able to attend.

This event was not affiliated with Vigo County Schools.

Those proms had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

The landing allowed 250 students to attend.

Their temperatures were taken at the door to make sure everyone was healthy.

Students we spoke with say they had a wonderful night.

Terre Haute North will have it’s senior prom event next Friday.