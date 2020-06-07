Prom dress giveaway set for Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic also up-ended prom plans, but there are efforts among the public to offer prom this summer.

Volunteers with the Garrett Sands Kindness Project heard about those efforts, and now they're getting ready for the second prom dress and tux rental giveaway.

On Sunday, volunteers got busy organizing hundreds of gowns.

Founder Jayna Sullivan said the giveaway will happen next Saturday, June 13th at the Meadows Shopping Center.

It'll be from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

All local teens are welcome to come out for some one stop shopping.

Shoes, jewelry and other accessories will be available.

There is a limited supply of tux vouchers, and everything is first come first served.

"We are excited about this labor of love. We're excited for the students to be able to have something happy, finally, at the end of their school year," said Sullivan.

Sullivan said she is expecting a crowd.

She said attendants will help girls find their gowns and dressing rooms will be available.

Face masks are recommended, but not required.