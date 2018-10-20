Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Project in her boots helps recognize woman veterans

One woman is shining light on women veterans from the area.

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 10:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 1 Images

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley woman is making it her mission to recognize woman veterans. 

Area veterans showed off their artistic side as they decorated real combat boots Saturday.

It's part of "Project in her boots." 

Gwen Hicks is the organizer she said she wants to draw attention to the women who have stepped up to serve their country.

The vets could decorate the donated boots however they wanted while meeting other women just like them. 

"She can sit down and talk to another woman veteran and she doesn't have to explain anything," Hicks said. "So it gives them an opportunity to bond with those women that have also served and know what they've been through" 

The boots will be displayed alongside the story of the vet who decorated them.

Hicks said the display will go up in different places across the Valley next month. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Cold tonight, warmer air on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Segment 3, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 2, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

Segment 1, Week 10 In The Zone

Image

A windy and sunny Saturday, but a cold overnight

Image

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Image

A windy Saturday in the forecast, Kevin has more

Image

Looking toward the future of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Children's Bureau Provider fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum