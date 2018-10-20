Project in her boots helps recognize woman veterans

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley woman is making it her mission to recognize woman veterans.

Area veterans showed off their artistic side as they decorated real combat boots Saturday.

It's part of "Project in her boots."

Gwen Hicks is the organizer she said she wants to draw attention to the women who have stepped up to serve their country.

The vets could decorate the donated boots however they wanted while meeting other women just like them.

"She can sit down and talk to another woman veteran and she doesn't have to explain anything," Hicks said. "So it gives them an opportunity to bond with those women that have also served and know what they've been through"

The boots will be displayed alongside the story of the vet who decorated them.

Hicks said the display will go up in different places across the Valley next month.