Progress moving ahead on new Terre Haute Police Department building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett says there will soon be more progress to make the police station a reality.

Some of the next steps are legal approvals that are set to take place next month.

This will involve city boards and commissioners.

The new headquarters will be in the former Tribune-Star building near the Vigo County Public Library.

"I feel really good about it. We're in a good position to bond this project out. Interest rates couldn't be any lower. So, in essence, a little bit of a delay has helped us. So I'm looking forward to getting that project moving," Bennett said.

The mayor adds the city is glad to get this location because it was bigger than what they were originally looking for.