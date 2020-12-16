Progress continues on the downtown convention center project as beams start going up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress continues toward building a new convention center in downtown Terre Haute.

A crane is on the 8th and Wabash Avenue construction site and beams are starting to be put in place.

Foundation work is almost complete on the site.

On Wednesday, the Capital Improvement Bard met. During the meeting, they approved a second economic impact study for the convention center.

The study will look at how the pandemic may have impacted the project. It will also show those looking to invest in downtown Terre Haute and what kind of impact they can expect from the convention center.

The study will cost around $34,000. It will update the one from years ago.