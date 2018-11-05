Clear

Progress continues on new Sullivan County firehouse

Progress on building a new Wabash Valley firehouse continues.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress on building a new Wabash Valley firehouse continues.

We are talking about the Thunderbird Protection Firehouse in Shelburn.

In July, those overseeing the project had to go back to the drawing board.

That's after only one bid came in on the project, and it was way over budget.

Fire chief John Quilliam said they're in a waiting period for approval to raise their budget.

If there are no objections, officials have tentatively accepted a $400,000 bid.

Quilliam said the plan is to rebuild a new station in the current building's location.

