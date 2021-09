TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's progress on a project to overhaul the area between the Vigo County Courthouse and Terre Haute's City Hall.

Work is underway on the walkways near the courthouse.

Crews are working to remove old concrete and to smooth out the ground to make way for new concrete.

The work coincides with the Turn to the River sculpture installation.

A new curved walkway will allow people to see the architecture of the courthouse and the sculptures outside of the building.