TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Summertime is right around the corner, which means outdoor live music.

Progress on the Mill Concert Venue is coming together.

The Mill says workers have finished the concrete stage deck.

The Terre Haute Fire Department also helped water the grass while The Mill finishes getting a sprinkler system in place.

As of Friday, community members can buy concert tickets for the Sugarland Tour.

To purchase tickets for summer concerts, you can do so on The Mill's website.