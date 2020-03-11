Clear

Programs to help inmates could come with new Vigo County jail

The Vigo County Council says they are confident they will be able to provide at least one program for prevention and rehabilitation.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 10:37 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:30 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over the years during all of the new county jail talk a lot of people have been outspoken about getting some of the inmates' alternative help. Things like addiction or prevention programs.

The Vigo County Council announced Tuesday night construction bonds have been issued. They said the rates are lower than they originally thought. Which means lower than expected annual debt service costs.

Money for construction and operation of the new jail is coming from a public safety-related local income tax. While they don't know how much the jail will cost to operate. Council president Mike Morris said they are confident they will be able to use some of the funds for alternatives outside of direct support of the jail.

They want to fund at least one significant program aimed at prevention and more rehabilitation. Programs to try and keep the number of inmates in the jail down.

It's something the sheriff said is important.

"That's perfect. That's how I've been wanting to get things done all along. We can't just build a bigger jail and expect that to solve our problems cause it's not going to do that. We have to have programs," John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff said. "For the people that have addictions, have mental health issues and treat those before they do something else to bring them back to jail. That's not the answer if we're not treating the root cause of why they're here. "

Right now they don't know what those programs are going to be.

County leaders and community partners are working together to come up with the best plan. Morris said they should have a draft within the next few months.

