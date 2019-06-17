Program works to help kids pick-up healthy eating habits

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Getting kids to eat healthily can be a challenge, but one program is working to make the job a little easier.

It is part of the 4-H Healthy Habits Program.

About 50 kids met at the Vigo County Public Library on Monday morning.

That's where they learned about the benefits of diet and exercise.

For some kids, eating healthy is easier said than done.

That's why this class is led by teenagers...to help get them started.

"When adults tell kids something, they're like...oh yeah, sure, it's an adult telling me that...but when it's coming from a peer or someone close to age in them. They listen a little bit better and they understand it a little bit more," Tabby Carroll, a Purdue Extension Agent said.

This is part of a grant through Walmart, received by the State of Indiana.

Organizers hope to reach 200 kids in Vigo County.

If you are interested in learning more, call 812-462-3371.