WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 may impact how kids get food.

The 'Meals to You' partnership was created to help provide kids with food.

The partnership is between Pepsico, the USDA, and Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.

The meals are being delivered to students in rural communities that have been displaced due to school closures.

So far, the program has provided over 294,000 meals to students across Indiana.