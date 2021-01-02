Program prepares inmates for the real world

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program at the Wabash valley correctional facility is helping inmates prepare for re-entry and reliable jobs.

The program is called In-2-Work.

Aramark coordinates the program.

It is also the food service provider at the facility.

The program offers classroom lessons and on the job kitchen training.

Students learn about food basics, management, and get a serv-safe certification.

"Re-entry is very important with this program. We want them to succeed when they get out and one of the best things is to have a job. And, if you're working, you don't have time to get in trouble," said program manager Melissa Hess.

Inmates have to have a diploma or G.E.D. interview and stay out of trouble to take part in the program.

Scholarships are also available to inmates for schooling once they get out or for classes while they are incarcerated.