This new federal program helps with childcare - here's how you can apply

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school being out for the summer, many parents are left scrambling trying to find affordable childcare. Parents know this can be costly.

The federal government provided $101 million in coronavirus relief money for the Build Learn Grow program. The state is disbursing that money through $50,000 scholarships for families.

The director of the Office of Early Childhood and out-of-school Learning, Nicole Norvell says summer programs help children get back in the swing of things.

"We want to make sure we have the opportunity this summer to think about how to bridge any gaps that may have developed, maybe learning loss that may have occurred for our school-age students cause they didn't have the same level of instruction that they normally get from school," says Norvell.

Experts tell me a lot of children experienced isolation in the pandemic.

"You know using this time to get them back involved with kids their own age. Playing and growing and learning so when come August when they start school again that they're really ready to do that and the transition is easier for them," says Norvell.

The program will pay up to 80 percent of children's summer program fees.

Hoosier father James Bigsbee says this will be one less thing parents have to worry about.

"It's going to allow people to take that money and put it into something else the family may need and also it's going to help the child development just being around other kids and just being in a program that is basically built to teach my kids in their earlier childhood years," says Bigsbee.

This program wraps up in October. This is aimed at parents who were deemed "essential workers" during the pandemic. There are income guidelines.

You can follow this link to apply.