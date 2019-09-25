Clear

Program gives kids a chance to pick up real-world skills

It includes learning how to budget money, paying bills, and even buying groceries.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A program is giving local students the skills they need to enter adulthood.

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley is behind the initiative.

As part of the program, students learn what it's like to live in the real world.

It includes learning how to budget money, paying bills, and even buying groceries.

It's called the Financial Planning for Real Life Program. It includes learning how to budget money, paying bills, and even buying groceries.

Organizers say the earlier students learn these skills...the better.

"We're bringing programs like this all the way from kindergarten...pre-k students. Talking about JA (Junior Achievement) and how one individual impacts the entire community. All the way to talking about personal finance with high school students," Brett Taylor told us.

Middle school students from across the Wabash Valley participate in this program every year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 9-25

Image

Fall Planting

Image

Turning silos into canvases

Image

Power of the Purse

Image

Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride

Image

Local entrepreneur talks to Rose-Hulman students about creating their own businesses

Image

Three to be honored at Terre Haute North's Polaris Awards Banquet

Image

Program gives kids a chance to pick up real-world skills

Image

Local fire department receives $20,000 grant to buy new necessary equipment

Image

Terre Haute Police has issued five tickets so far in 'Operation Clear the Track'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse