Program gives kids a chance to pick up real-world skills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A program is giving local students the skills they need to enter adulthood.

Junior Achievement of the Wabash Valley is behind the initiative.

As part of the program, students learn what it's like to live in the real world.

It includes learning how to budget money, paying bills, and even buying groceries.

It's called the Financial Planning for Real Life Program.

Organizers say the earlier students learn these skills...the better.

"We're bringing programs like this all the way from kindergarten...pre-k students. Talking about JA (Junior Achievement) and how one individual impacts the entire community. All the way to talking about personal finance with high school students," Brett Taylor told us.

Middle school students from across the Wabash Valley participate in this program every year.