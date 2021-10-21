Professional angler Mike Delvisco visits Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you enjoy fishing Texas Roadhouse was the place to be Thursday.

Not only are they celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Terre Haute location, but professional angler Mike Delvisco was there.

He shared fishing tips and gave away bait and tackle.

One of Delvisco's favorite parts about hosting these events is getting the chance to see fishing fans.

"I get to visit with the fans, hear their fishing stories, give them some tips they can take, you know, if they're coming out here to this lake or any other place they happen to go fish, they can take those tips and go catch some big fish," said Delvisco.

Delvisco says he comes to Terre Haute once or twice every year to do events like this. Delvisco is sponsored by Texas Roadhouse.