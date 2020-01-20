Clear
Production idled at Carlisle Mine

(photo courtesy of Sunrise Coal, LLC)

This will result in the immediate reduction of 90 full time employees.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 7:16 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hallador Energy just announced that it is temporarily idling production at its Carlisle Mine in Sullivan County, Indiana.

"Unfortunately, weak market conditions have resulted in an over-supply of domestic coal, which necessitates that we reduce our production," said Larry D. Martin, Chief Financial Officer of Hallador Energy Company.

"The employees who are affected by this action are a part of the Sunrise family, and we regret the impact this will have on their families and the community.

As a result of today's announcement, Hallador will be shifting production to its lower cost operations at Oaktown, Indiana.

