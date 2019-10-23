TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week is Respiratory Care Week.
It's a time to honor respiratory therapists across the country.
On Wednesday, there was a mayoral proclamation at city hall.
It highlighted the work and dedication of RTs in Terre Haute.
Respiratory Care Week is usually observed in the last full week of October.
Related Content
- Proclamation honors Respiratory Therapists
- Trump signs proclamation marking Pearl Harbor Day
- Illinois House OKs amended plan adding school therapists
- Therapists use cooking to stir up better mental health
- Mayor issues proclamation for 'Covered With Love, Inc.'
- Drug Court proclamation brings awareness to those fighting addictions
- Local group does its part to help children fighting respiratory issues
- In extreme heat, people with respiratory issues need to be extra cautious
- Fundraiser hopes to help bring a full-time music therapist to Union Health
- There's a better way for couples to argue, therapists say
Scroll for more content...