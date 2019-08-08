Proceeds from Mashall physical clinic benefit town's high school

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Getting a physical is a yearly part of high school sports.
Cork Medical Center in Marshall held it's annual high school physical clinic on Thursday night.
People came out and got a physical.
All the money raised went to Marshall High School.
It will be put toward equipment for athletic trainers and other school programs.
