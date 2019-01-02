Clear

Pro wrestling interviewer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund dies

Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan made him a ringside fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, whose deadpan interviews of pro wrestling superstars like “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan made him a ringside fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund’s death on its website Wednesday. Okerlund’s son, Tor Okerlund, told The Associated Press that his father died early Wednesday at a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, near his home in Osprey, Florida, with his wife, Jeanne, by his side.

Tor Okerlund said his father, who had undergone three kidney transplants, fell a few weeks ago “and it just kind of went from bad to worse.”

Okerlund started as an interviewer in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He moved to WWE — then the World Wrestling Federation — in 1984 and hosted several shows, including “All-American Wrestling,” ″Tuesday Night Titans” and “Prime Time Wrestling.” Besides being the company’s lead locker room interviewer, he also provided ringside commentary.

Former wrestler and ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who wrestled as “The Body,” dubbed Okerlund “Mean Gene.”

Ventura told the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday that in an interview he “laughingly called him ‘the Mean Gene Hot Air Machine,’ and the ‘Mean Gene’ stuck.”

Ventura called Okerlund “the best at what he did, the best straight man interviewer in wrestling history.”

“You only had to tell him once” how to pitch and sell a wrestling story, Ventura told the AP about Okerlund’s knack for salesmanship. “He’s like a carnival barker. ... He was the best salesman. And he never did retakes. ... Ninety percent of the time if there was a screw-up on an interview, it was not because of Gene. That’s how good he was.”

A native of Sisseton, South Dakota, Okerlund was known for his natty attire and mustache. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Okerlund also could sing and performed the national anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985. He sang “Tutti Frutti” later that year on the WWF’s “The Wrestling Album.”

“He really was the ultimate, the consummate entertainer,” his son said.

In a 2015 interview with the Star Tribune, Okerlund credited the late pro wrestling pioneer Verne Gagne for his start.

Okerlund worked in sales at the television station where Gagne’s AWA was based and had experience in radio. Gagne approached Okerlund in the hallway when the regular interviewer could not make a taping in the early 1970s, Okerlund recalled.

“I said, ‘Verne, I know zero about wrestling.’ He said, ‘Do you have a suit and tie? That’s all you need.’ There were a few bucks involved, so I dived in,” Okerlund said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Gradual Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After skin removal surgery, we check in with 'Fat Girl Fed Up'

Image

Vincennes Township Fire Department set to receive new equipment

Image

The Terre Haute Police set to receive new armored vehicle

Image

Scams that appear to come from the Sullivan Historical Society

Image

Latest on a Hutsonville fire

Image

December was warmer and a lot less wet

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

The new color coding restaurant grades in Edgar County

Image

Sullivan County Cold Case latest

Image

Sullivan bank closed after possible threat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak