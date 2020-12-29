Private autopsy lists COVID-19 as a factor in Vigo County inmate's death

VIGO COUNTY Ind. (WTHI) - A private autopsy report says COVID-19 was a factor in a local jail inmate's death.

Fredrick Whitlock died in the Vigo County Jail on December 4. A doctor in northern Indiana conducted a private autopsy.

The report says ays the cause of death was 'asphyxiation after a blood clot in the lungs.'

The doctor listed COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Whitlock had collapsed in the jail. A test later confirmed he had COVID-19.

After Whitlock's death, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse reported 108 positive inmate cases within the jail.