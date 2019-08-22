Clear

Pritzker signs new law raising teacher pay to $40,000

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation raising teachers’ minimum salary to $40,000 over four years to address a statewide shortage of classroom leaders.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation raising teachers’ minimum salary to $40,000 over four years to address a statewide shortage of classroom leaders.

The current minimum teacher salary ranges from only $9,000 to $11,000. The new law signed by Pritzker Thursday raises the minimum to $32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year, $34,576 in 2021-2022, $37,076 in 2022-2023 and $40,000 in 2023-2024. Afterward, the minimum salary will rise based on the Consumer Price Index, subject to review by the General Assembly.

Illinois State Board of Education data from the 2018-2019 school year showed 1,848 unfilled teaching positions in school districts across the state.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner last year vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum salary for full-time public school teachers to $40,000 within five years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Team of Mercy Vigil Tuesday Sept. 10th City Hall @ 7:30pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Charlies Pub and Grub to support local survivors of domestic abuse

Image

Thursday: Showers and storms, cooler. HIGH: 80

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Congressman Larry Bucshon holds Woodrow Wilson town hall

Image

155 grants worth $91,000 awarded to Vigo County schools

Image

Crews fight Wednesday night fire in Robinson

Image

Juvenile in custody after Wednesday afternoon stabbing on 4th Avenue in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'