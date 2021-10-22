Pritzker orders vaccinations or testing for daycare workers

CHICAGO (AP) — All licensed daycare workers in Illinois must receive COVID-19 vaccine shots by early January or undergo weekly testing for the virus under an order issued Friday by. Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The mandate applies to more than 55,000 daycare staff at nearly 2,900 daycare centers, Pritzker’s office said.

“Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those who work at licensed daycare centers, we are adding another level of protection for our youngest residents and preventing outbreaks in daycare centers as more and more parents return to work.”

Daycare staff must get either the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 3, and the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Jan. 3, 2022.