Pritzker makes case for 2nd term: 'We have more yet to do'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois' governor made a case Tuesday for a second term, saying he engineered a road back to sound state finances.

But J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday left open the possibility that he would try again to change the income tax structure to a graduated tax that takes a bigger chunk from the wealthy.

The 56-year-old multi-billionaire told The Associated Press that “the state’s moving in the right direction, we want to keep going, we have more yet to do” a day after tweeting his intention to seek re-election in 2022.