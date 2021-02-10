Prison reports federal inmate death at FCI Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal prison officials have reported the death of an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Joseph Lee Fultz, 52, died on Sunday, February 7 after being found unresponsive in his cell. Prison staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, but Fultz died later.

Fultz tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, January 11. A release from the Bureau of Prisons said, "On Monday, January 25, 2021, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Mr. Fultz was converted to a status of recovered following the completion of medical isolation and presenting with no symptoms."

The Bureau of Prisons said Fultz had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease.

Fultz was sentenced out of the Southern District of Iowa to a 324-months sentence for Sexual Exploitation of Children. He had been in custody at FCI Terre Haute since January 7, 2021.

As of Tuesday, February 9, the Bureau of Prisons reported the following positive COVID-19 case numbers:

33 Inmate cases at USP

2 Staff cases at USP

12 Inmate cases at FCI

13 Staff cases at FCI

The Bureau of Prisons, as of Tuesday, reported two inmates have died at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Terre Haute after contracting COVID-19, and four inmates have died at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute after contracting COVID-19.