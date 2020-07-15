Prison officials move times for demonstrators to gather with schedule change for Purkey execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal prison officials have changed the times for demonstrators to gather ahead of Wednesday's scheduled execution of Wesely Purkey.

Originally, the execution was scheduled for 4:00 p.m. It has since been moved to 7:00 p.m.

Demonstrators supporting capital punishment should meet at Voorhees Park at 3:00 p.m. for processing. Officials say after 4:30, nobody else will be processed.

Those against the execution will meet at the MSA Softball field at 3:00 p.m. for processing. After 4:30, nobody will be processed at that site either.

From those sites, demonstrators will be transported to the prison by bus.