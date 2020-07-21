Prison officer from Brazil arrested for drug trafficking

CLAY/PUTNAM COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Putnamville Correctional Facility officer was charged after investigators say he trafficked drugs into the prison.

An investigation into 39-year-old Roger Long, from Brazil, started back in June when investigators suspected Long smuggled Suboxone into the prison.

After investigating, he was arrested at his home in Brazil on Monday evening.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to traffic and official misconduct.

Long had been employed with the Department of Corrections since August of last year. He has been placed on unpaid leave, pending his termination.