Prison fun run is a break from reality

A run at the federal prison is a break for correctional officers and first responders.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A little fun Saturday is helping ensure correctional officers and first responders know they’re appreciated.

The annual ‘Big House Breakout’ happened this morning. It’s a 5K mud run and obstacles course at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary.

The started three years ago as a fundraiser for correctional officers week initiatives. Organizers say the smiles and laughter will go a long way.

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers