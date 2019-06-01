Prison fun run is a break from reality

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A little fun Saturday is helping ensure correctional officers and first responders know they’re appreciated.

The annual ‘Big House Breakout’ happened this morning. It’s a 5K mud run and obstacles course at the Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary.

The started three years ago as a fundraiser for correctional officers week initiatives. Organizers say the smiles and laughter will go a long way.