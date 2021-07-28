Prioritizing Mental Health - when to take a step back

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - USA gymnast Simone Biles started a worldwide conversation surrounding mental health after deciding to pull out of Thursday's competition at the Olympics.

Her decision to pull out shows that the Olympics takes a toll on an athlete both mentally and physically.

Biles joins other high-profile athletes who've opened up about their mental health struggles...like tennis player Naomi Osaka and gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps.

Wednesday News 10 spoke with the interim Athletics Director at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, Ron Prettyman. He says the mental health concerns aren't new for athletes, but the Olympics is helping highlight that an athlete's health isn't just physical.

He says he's seen people of all professions struggle with the pressures of performance anxiety.

Many times people put up a strong front, but in reality, they are struggling behind closed doors because they're afraid to appear weak.

However, there are some ways we can help each other.

"But I also believe it's something that we have to be prepared to help each other. We have to be good teachers to our students...good coaches to our student-athletes...and good bosses to our employees."

Mental health and physical health go hand-in-hand.

When one is lacking, it's hard to perform to the best of your ability.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and other local universities have mental health resources.

They have a counseling center as well as Pomeroy Care which is a 24/7 Telemedicine option free to students.

