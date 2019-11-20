Clear

Principal for a Day: Vigo County schools were under new leadership on Wednesday morning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County schools were under new leadership on Wednesday morning.

It was all part of the Principal for a Day Program.

Community leaders walked in the shoes of a Vigo County principal.

By shadowing administrators, they had the chance o learn about the resources, rewards, and needs within local schools.

Miss Indiana, Tiarra Taylor, took over Sugar Grove Elementary.

She told us she learned a lot about her own future from this visit.

"I actually plan on going into secondary education, after I graduate. Even though I'm a comm major...my heart has always been with young people. So when I graduate, I hope to someday teach," Taylor said.

As Miss Indiana, her platform focuses on underserved children.

News 10's Susan Dinkel also took part. She visited Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Principal Steve Joseph says programs like these help the school become more involved in the community.

"It's very important for our process of kids starting their career. This is an outstanding opportunity to have a professional come in and talk to our students and give them the good, the bad and the ugly of their professions and what it took to get them there," Joseph said.

Rick Semmler, from Sports 10 was also walking the halls at Woodrow Wilson Middle School acting as that school's principal for the day.

