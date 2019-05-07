Clear

Primary results are in, who will move on to the November election?

Here's a breakdown of many of the races across the Wabash Valley.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The primary election numbers are in for Vigo County and surrounding areas.

Some counties didn't hold primary elections, because there were not any contested races.

TERRE HAUTE

In the race for Terre Haute Mayor, Karrum Nasser won for the Democratic nomination. That means Nasser will face incumbent Duke Bennett, and Independent, Pat Goodwin, who told us he plans to file this week.

Looking at Terre Haute City Council.

The 'at-large' race is a choose three. Only the Democratic side of this race was contested. Those winners were George Azar, Tammy Boland, and Curtis DeBaun IV.

In District One, Democratic incumbent Amy Auler took home the win over Kylie Carrithers with 62 percent of the vote.

In District Two, Earl Elliott won by a landslide with 70 percent of the vote over Denise Hutcheson.

Terre Haute City Council District Three has contested races for both the Democrat and Republican side.

Democrat Cheryl Loudermilk won with 54 percent of the votes over Tess Brooks-Stephens. This was the race with the issue on the alphabetical placement of the candidates.

On the Republican side, Bill Treadway is headed to the general election with a win over Jason Speer.

WEST TERRE HAUTE

West Terre Haute also had a couple of contested races, both for the Democratic Party.

Starting with town council at large. Voters could choose three candidates. Taking away wins in that race were Larry Cassagne, Shane Smith, and Chuck Stranahan.

For the West Terre Haute clerk-treasurer, Lisa Marie McCallister won the race with 42 percent of the votes.

WASHINGTON, INDIANA

On the Republican ticket, Jerry Ray Sidebottom, Diana Colbert Snyder, and Don Williams. Snyder led the way 64 percent of the votes.

GREENE COUNTY

In Greene County, there were two mayoral races.

Linton had Democratic incumbent John Wilkes against Jerry May. Wilkes came out on top with 92 percent of the vote.

Jasonville had a contested Republican mayoral race.

Tony Towell faced off against Larry Watters, Sr. Watters won and will face current mayor, Roy Terrell, Sr. in November.

LOOGOOTEE

In Loogootee for the Democrats, current mayor, Noel Harty will have another chance at the helm with a win over City Council President Roger Downey.

To see our complete list of results, check out this link.

