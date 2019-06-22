Clear

Pride celebrations continue across the Wabash Valley to promote acceptance and love for everyone

The Wabash Valley Progressives and Pride on the Wabash groups came together to host the second annual Rainbow Over the Bridge LGBTQ Pride Festival Saturday.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Pride celebrations continue across the Wabash Valley.

The Wabash Valley Progressives and Pride on the Wabash groups came together to host the Rainbow Over the Bridge LGBTQ Pride Festival.

The festival features live music, a drag show, a fireworks show and more.

It took place Saturday at the Vincennes, Indiana River Walk.

Organizers said they hope to spread love, acceptance and inclusion.

"It's very important to unify, and to love eachother and to have understanding that we are humans. We love everybody. It doesn't matter what happens. It's love," said Fernando Locano, member of the LGBTQ community.

This was the second annual event.

