Pride Center offers new support for transgender name changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For individuals that identify as transgender, getting your name legally changed is getting a bit easier.

The Pride Center in Terre Haute is willing to help, with a new program that launched in June.

It is a new program designed to assist those trying to go through the legal barriers of getting their name legally changed on their IDs.

"It's really affirming to be able to have your name on all of your documents and to be able to live your life with your name," said Katie Lugar, one of the founders of the Pride Center and its new program.

The services include legal assistance, support, and even rides to government buildings.

"It's so great and the community support and love that they have shown for the Pride Center and what we're hoping to provide has been really beautiful, honestly. And so, it's just been really affirming that this is a needed service," said Lugar.

Anyone looking to access these services can do so by contacting the Pride Center. Walk-in hours are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8:00 pm. One-on-one appointments are also available.