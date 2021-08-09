Pride Center hosts first annual Pop-Up Clothing Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pride Center's first annual Pop-up Clothing Drive took place Saturday afternoon.

All month people had been donating clothing and accessories so that the Pride Center could provide the community with free items.

People could take however many items they wished.

Before leaving, workers would count the items to keep a tally of how many people they had served.

The Pride Center feels that it's very important for locals to be given the opportunity to have quality clothing that accurately represents who they are.

"We do have a lot of poverty here and so we want to make sure that we provide opportunities for people to have quality clothing," Pride Center president Nichelle Campbell-Miller said.