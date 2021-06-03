Pride Center Opening in Downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In only a year, the Terre Haute Pride Center has gone from just a dream to a reality.

Organizers tell me this is a service that has been needed for a while.

"Being an out Bi person in Terre Haute is scary when you don't feel like you have a place to go," said Nichelle Campbell-Miller, the Board President.

The Terre Haute Pride Center hopes to be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community in Terre Haute.

The Center is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, June 5th. The grand opening will have food, merchandise, and a raffle. The Center and the grand opening are open to the public.

