Preventing post-Christmas theft

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Your trash from Christmas day could cause you to become a target for theft.

The leftover packaging left outside your home could alert thieves of the items you received for Christmas.

Law enforcement officers advise breaking down your boxes.

Disguise boxes or other packaging materials in a garbage bag.

Monitor the trash schedule and wait until the trash truck's arrival before setting your trash outside.

Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police shares why these steps are necessary.

"It makes that criminal aware that hey they got a brand new 42-inch or 85-inch TV, I'm going to come back later during the day time when they're at work, and I'm going to take that TV,” Ames described.

If you notice anything suspicious around your neighborhood, Ames recommends contacting your local sheriff's department to investigate.