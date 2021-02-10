Preventing frozen pipes may save you future leaks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Frozen pipes can lead to major problems. But, there are simple ways you can prevent it from happening. It’s something we rarely think about until there’s a problem. Frozen pipes can lead to burst pipes which can be very costly for you.

Storm Team 10's David Siple sat down with Luke Snyder, a Journeyman Lead Plumber at Fite Plumbing, to see if there are any simple ways to keep those pipes from freezing. He describes that many things can be impacted by piping that bursts.

“You’ve got flooring, cabinetry, drywall, all kinds of things that it can mess up in a house if it bursts.”

It’s a major problem that a homeowner can have in the winter. Stagnant water in a pipe exposed to cold air can freeze. When that water freezes, it expands and can make pipes burst.

“You can’t use the fixture any more if it starts to freeze. The water will just stop.”

So, to prevent this from happening, Snyder offers these tips.

“Open your cabinet doors. Leave the water running. And keep your heat on, don’t turn the heat off.”

Other ways to keep your pipes from freezing:

Keep the garage door closed

Keep the thermostat consistent

Open interior doors throughout the home to keep a consistent temperature

Insulate piping with fiberglass, polyethylene, or foam

Seal cracks and openings with caulk

Seal the crawl space

If you are worried about wasting water by letting faucets run, Storm Team's David Siple set up an experiment. He took a gallon jug and let his kitchen sink faucet drip into it slowly. It took about 4 hours and 15 minutes to fill the gallon jug. A gallon of water is close to $0.01 cents. So letting your faucet drip can be a far less costly way to keep your pipes from freezing.

Lastly, Snyder gives us one last piece of advice if a pipe does burst.

“Just turn it off to get it stopped. Because if it keeps running, it’s going to make a mess. Just be sure to know where the main shut off valve is in the house to turn everything off."