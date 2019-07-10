Preventing child deaths from hot cars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Extreme temperatures of the summer months come with a long list of health and safety concerns. In fact, new and shocking numbers were released Tuesday afternoon after yet another child died in a hot car. A 3-year old from Evansville, Indiana passed away after being left in a hot car for several hours.

According to kidsandcars.org, 19 children have died as a result of being left in a hot vehicle so far this year. A total of over 800 kids have died over the last 21 years from being left in a hot car.

These statistics have shaken many across the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute's Fire Chief and local doctors suggest putting one of your shoes, your purse or wallet, or even your cell phone in the back seat of the car if it helps you remember that your child is back there.

Terre Haute's Fire Department even has stickers that you can place on your mirror, windshield, or steering wheel to help remind you.

Family Nurse Practitioner Dr. David Hamrick says, "The most important thing is accountability and knowing where your child is at all times."

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher agrees. He is saddened by this discouraging trend of child fatalities and says every second counts when it comes to your child's safety.

"It doesn't take long." Fisher says, "Especially with temperatures like we are having now. It gets hot in Indiana in the summer and it can get over 120-130 degrees in these cars."

The intense heat from the interior of these cars is devastating for anyone--let alone children.

All the more reason to be extra vigilant during these summer months.