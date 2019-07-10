Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Preventing child deaths from hot cars

After an Evansville child recently passed away from being left in a hot car, Vigo County safety experts speak up to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Extreme temperatures of the summer months come with a long list of health and safety concerns. In fact, new and shocking numbers were released Tuesday afternoon after yet another child died in a hot car. A 3-year old from Evansville, Indiana passed away after being left in a hot car for several hours.

According to kidsandcars.org, 19 children have died as a result of being left in a hot vehicle so far this year. A total of over 800 kids have died over the last 21 years from being left in a hot car.

These statistics have shaken many across the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute's Fire Chief and local doctors suggest putting one of your shoes, your purse or wallet, or even your cell phone in the back seat of the car if it helps you remember that your child is back there.

Terre Haute's Fire Department even has stickers that you can place on your mirror, windshield, or steering wheel to help remind you.

Family Nurse Practitioner Dr. David Hamrick says, "The most important thing is accountability and knowing where your child is at all times." 

Fire Chief Jeff Fisher agrees. He is saddened by this discouraging trend of child fatalities and says every second counts when it comes to your child's safety.

"It doesn't take long." Fisher says, "Especially with temperatures like we are having now. It gets hot in Indiana in the summer and it can get over 120-130 degrees in these cars."

The intense heat from the interior of these cars is devastating for anyone--let alone children.

All the more reason to be extra vigilant during these summer months. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 102°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews set to close Fowler Park Beach ahead of bridge renovation

Image

June rainfall continues to impact local farmers

Image

What's going on with that hole at 9th and Poplar in Terre Haute?

Image

Phegley

Image

Football

Image

Terre Haute woman accused of child abuse, allegedly hit kids when they got into food

Image

Driver in fatal Edgar County truck crash facing charges

Image

Person with hepatitis A worked and prepared food at Vincennes restaurant chain, people who ate there

Image

Kevin has your (hot) forecast

Image

Businesses prepare for invasive plants ordinance

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way