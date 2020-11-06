Presidental election results still in limbo, what the candidates are saying about the process

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A senior administration official tells CBS News the President may not concede the election if Joe Biden declares victory.

In his first address since election night - the President took no questions but again made claims about mail-in ballots and alleged voter fraud.

"If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us," said President, Donald Trump.

The President referenced several battleground states where his lead has narrowed including Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Elections officials from coast to coast are defending the integrity of the vote-counting process - even as the President's campaign presses forward with legal challenges.

Election officials around the country say they've seen no evidence of voter fraud.

On the other side, Joe Biden urges calm telling voters to let the process unfold.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished that Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners," said Former Vice President, Joe Biden.

For now, the race for the White House continues.

News 10 will continue to monitor the vote count and provide updates as we learn more.